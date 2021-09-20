A Trio of Stock Picks With Growth Potential

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of Stock Picks With Growth Potential

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd tops the list

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Sep 20, 2021

Summary

  • Sibanye Stillwater Ltd, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc and Green Plains Partners LP are trading near or below their historical median valuations.
  • These companies are creating value for their shareholders.
  • Sell-side analysts on Wall Street target higher share prices for these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Selecting U.S.-listed equities that have the characteristics listed below represents a solid starting point when in search of potential value opportunities, in my opinion:

  • The shares are trading near or below their intrinsic value based on the Peter Lynch chart.
  • The return on invested capital (ROIC) exceeds the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which means that the company is creating value for shareholders.
  • The stock has optimistic recommendation ratings on Wall Street.

Thus, investors could be interested in the following stocks, since they meet the above criteria.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd

The first company that makes the cut is Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (

SBSW, Financial), a South African precious metals producer with mining activities located in North America and South Africa.

The share price ($13.23 as of Sept. 17) is well below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($64.32) and the median historical valuation line ($52.46), as the following chart shows.

1439986041950834688.png

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a 52-week price range of $10.26 to $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater has a ROIC of 51.20%, which is more than 2.5 times the WACC of 18.79%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $24.44 per share.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

The second stock that meets the criteria is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (

CPRX, Financial), a Coral Gables, Florida-based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of treatments for rare and debilitating chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases.

The share price ($5.05 as of Sept. 17) is trading below the median historical valuation line ($5.91) and well below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($10.05), as the following chart exhibits.

1439986047285989376.png

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.77 million and a 52-week range of $2.88 to $6.24.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a ROIC of 237.46%, which is more than 24.5 times the WACC of 9.58%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $8.30 per share.

Green Plains Partners LP

The third stock that makes the cut is Green Plains Partners LP (

GPP, Financial), an Omaha, Nebraska-based provider of fuel storage and transportation services in the U.S. for ethanol and other products.

The share price ($13.25 as of Sept. 17) trades below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($26.55) and the median historical valuation line ($15.69), as the chart below shows.

1439986050062618624.png

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.96 million and a 52-week price range of $6.51 to $13.74.

Green Plains Partners has a ROIC of 33.52%, which is about 5.2 times the WACC of 6.42%.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a target price of $16 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment