Dividend Performers Fund Buys Rockwell Automation Inc, Paychex Inc, Donaldson Co Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, S&P Global Inc

New Purchases: ROK, PAYX, DCI, AVY, FELE, GPC, PRI, TNC, ALL, SRCE, GLW, HPQ, SNA, ABM,

ROK, PAYX, DCI, AVY, FELE, GPC, PRI, TNC, ALL, SRCE, GLW, HPQ, SNA, ABM, Added Positions: SYK, CTAS, CL, ABT, CAH, TXN, CMI, GL, ABC, JNJ, KLAC, RBC, EMR, MSM, MCK, ETN, DOV, TGT, SHW, LECO, ACN, THG, LEG, ITT, MMM, IP, EMN,

SYK, CTAS, CL, ABT, CAH, TXN, CMI, GL, ABC, JNJ, KLAC, RBC, EMR, MSM, MCK, ETN, DOV, TGT, SHW, LECO, ACN, THG, LEG, ITT, MMM, IP, EMN, Reduced Positions: RHI, ORCL,

RHI, ORCL, Sold Out: CAT, EXPD, SPGI, HD, RPM, LMT, LOW, BR, CSX, BBY, UNP, WMT, QCOM, PRG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rockwell Automation Inc, Paychex Inc, Donaldson Co Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, Genuine Parts Co, sells Caterpillar Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, S&P Global Inc, The Home Depot Inc, RPM International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dividend Performers Fund. As of 2021Q2, Dividend Performers Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Target Corp (TGT) - 1,405 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 991 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99% Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 1,125 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 838 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.98% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 2,955 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Dividend Performers Fund initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $302.901100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.16 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 4,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund initiated holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $210.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $268.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $390.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dividend Performers Fund sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Dividend Performers Fund sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.

Dividend Performers Fund sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Dividend Performers Fund sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Dividend Performers Fund sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04.

Dividend Performers Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.