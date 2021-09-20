The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Harvard Cooperative Society (The Coop) celebrated its grand re-opening of the newly renovated Harvard Coop Bookstore. Located at 1400 Massachusetts Avenue in Harvard Square, the bookstore held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 9, followed by a weekend of celebrations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005670/en/

Harvard-Coop-ribbon-cutting.jpg

The Harvard Cooperative Society celebrated the grand re-opening of its recently renovated bookstore the Harvard Coop, the official campus store for Harvard University managed by Barnes & Noble College. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place earlier this month with (left to right) Jeremiah Murphy, President, Harvard Cooperative Society; Michael Berk, Harvard Cooperative Society Board; John Reardon, Chair, Harvard Cooperative Society Board of Directors; Adele Fleet Bacow and President of Harvard University Lawrence Bacow; Michael Huseby, CEO, BNED; and Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. (Photo: Business Wire)

Reimagining The Coop

Planning the renovation of the historic bookstore began more than one year ago, and despite the disruptions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, construction was completed within eight months. Barnes+%26amp%3B+Noble+College partnered with The Coop on the renovations and managed the operations of the bookstore. The $6 million renovation will provide a better, more exciting customer shopping experience and includes new flooring, lighting, retail fixtures, a community event space as well as new heating and air conditioning systems, and a new elevator. Harvard Crimson is prominently displayed throughout the store as well as graphics of historic moments in Harvard University’s history that give a fresh, new look to The Coop.

The three-story, 28,550 square-foot building was built in 1924 in the Colonial Revival style and now features a wide selection of high-quality Harvard-branded apparel and merchandise as well as textbooks, trade books and school supplies.

Founded in 1882 in a student dorm in Harvard Yard, The Coop is one of the oldest and largest college bookstores in the United States. The bookstore is open 8am - 9pm Monday - Saturday and 10am - 6pm on Sunday. For more information on the bookstore, visit The Coop website at www.store.thecoop.com%2Fharvard%2F

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005670r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005670/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment