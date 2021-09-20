SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLOK, SVBI, STMP, MDLA, CSOD; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available. If you are NortonLifeLock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Severn Bancorp common stockholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock and $1.59 in cash for each share of Severn Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Severn Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $57.50 per share in cash. If you are a Cornerstone OnDemand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

