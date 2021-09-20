Logo
FreeWheel's Strata Platform Partners With Strategus to Unlock Access to Premium CTV Inventory

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Strategus, the ad-tech industry’s firstprogrammatic CTV managed services provider, has partnered with FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, to enable streamlined access to Strategus’s premium CTV inventory through FreeWheel’s Strata platform.

The integration will make Strategus’s premium CTV inventory available via an end-to-end automated workflow, enabling buyers to receive proposals and send orders electronically, reducing transactional friction for the more than 1,100 agencies using the Strata platform. The partnership allows agencies to easily incorporate premium CTV into their existing linear campaigns.

“For nearly 40 years, the Strata platform has connected our customers with automated solutions that streamline all aspects of the campaign workflow while unlocking access to premium inventory from across the ecosystem,” said Jamie Donnenfeld, Vice President of Partnership Solutions, FreeWheel. “We’re excited to connect our agencies to Strategus’s premium CTV solutions to drive more efficiency and better performance across the entirety of their video campaigns.”

Strategus ran the first ever programmatic CTV campaign in 2015 and has maintained an exclusive focus on CTV advertising since then, establishing the company as an innovator and leader in the CTV space. Advertisers and brands have benefited from their comprehensive managed service approach that includes robust targeting capabilities, cross device strategies, and attribution solutions. Offering integrations with over 180 data and tech partners, Strategus will now enable Strata platform users to buy CTV ads and include more precise local targeting.

“Our clients are continually asking for more as it relates to their CTV digital strategies,” said Rachel Dillon, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Strategus. “We are constantly pushing our team to innovate and expand what we can deliver with regard to audience data, targeting and attribution. Our partnership with FreeWheel’s Strata platform enables more clients to easily access and take advantage of our innovative solutions.”

“Strategus has been at the forefront of CTV programmatic market disruption, and the Strata platform has pioneered the best-practice advertiser experience every step of the way,” said Strategus President Todd Porch. “This partnership comes at a critical moment for the industry, providing more advertisers with the opportunity to maximize their cross-media CTV campaigns with ease to drive better precision, relevance and results.”

About Strategus

Strategus was founded in Denver in 2015 and pioneered the first programmatic Over-the-top (OTT) and Connected TV (CTV) advertising campaigns. The Strategus Platform produces real-time automated campaigns that instantly deliver custom, audience-targeted messages to smart TV’s and other internet-connected devices.

Strategus leads innovation in data-driven OTT targeting, attribution, optimization, reporting, and analysis across all advertising inventories including display, paid search, paid social, and email. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.strategus.com%2F

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005722r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005722/en/

