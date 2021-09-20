Logo
Half of Carnival Cruise Line's U.S. Fleet Back in Service Following Return of Carnival Dream and Glory

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

America's Cruise Line Now Operating 11 Ships from Seven U.S. Homeports

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Carnival Dream and Carnival Glory resuming guest operations on Sept. 19, Carnival Cruise Line now has 11 ships – representing half of its U.S. fleet – sailing again.

Beginning with its return to guest operations on July 3 with Carnival Vista, the line is operating from seven U.S. homeports including Miami, Galveston, Seattle, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore and New Orleans, providing guests with a wide range of options to get Back to Fun.

"Having half of our U.S. fleet back in operations provides positive economic impact in our homeports and port of call destinations, along with giving our guests their much-needed vacations and helping our crew support their families back home," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We couldn't have accomplished this without the support of our travel advisor partners, business partners and port and destinations partners."

Carnival Dream became the third Carnival ship to operate year-round from Galveston when it departed this weekend on a six-day Caribbean cruise, while Carnival Glory is the first ship to set sail from the Port of New Orleans, operating a seven-day voyage to The Bahamas.

With 11 ships already in guest operations, including the introduction of Carnival's newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, additional vessels will resume service throughout the fall and into early 2022 as the line's successful restart of operations continues.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as a third as-yet-unnamed XL-class ship in 2023.

favicon.png?sn=NY12689&sd=2021-09-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/half-of-carnival-cruise-lines-us-fleet-back-in-service-following-return-of-carnival-dream-and-glory-301380637.html

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY12689&Transmission_Id=202109201258PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY12689&DateId=20210920
