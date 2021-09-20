Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sold $2.7 million of Shares

CEO of Altair Engineering Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Ralph Scapa (insider trades) sold 36,722 shares of ALTR on 09/17/2021 at an average price of $74.67 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.
