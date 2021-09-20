Logo
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Coupang Inc, Tellurian Inc, Sells Equity Commonwealth, AGNC Investment Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Coupang Inc, Tellurian Inc, ThredUp Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Equity Commonwealth, AGNC Investment Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III, Mason Industrial Technology Inc, Horizon Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trend Aggregation Growth ETF. As of 2021Q2, Trend Aggregation Growth ETF owns 86 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trend Aggregation Growth ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trend+aggregation+growth+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trend Aggregation Growth ETF
  1. Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 3,230 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 2,175 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Tellurian Inc (TELL) - 19,048 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ThredUp Inc (TDUP) - 3,008 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 550 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tellurian Inc (TELL)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $29.08, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.899000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $188.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 504.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United States Steel Corp (X)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 244.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in The GEO Group Inc by 209.66%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $6.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 10,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 164.07%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $177.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $336.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Sold Out: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.72.

Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trend Aggregation Growth ETF. Also check out:

1. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trend Aggregation Growth ETF keeps buying
