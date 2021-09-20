Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Buys Churchill Capital Corp IV, Coupang Inc, Tellurian Inc, Sells Equity Commonwealth, AGNC Investment Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III

- New Purchases: CCIV, CPNG, TELL, TDUP, BYND, GTLS, LII, AMC, ZBRA, AAPL, GME, MSFT, CGNX, RUN, TXN, FATE, ADI, UPST, DKNG, AMZN, FB, ISRG, IDXX, DDD, SHAK, CLF, AMT, CDNS, TDOC, CVNA, PFE, VRT, CTVA, WORK, AMGN, ATH, IFF, HRC, POOL, BDX, TMUS, UNP, NKLA, WOOF, IT, CDLX, ZTS, FTV, MNST, RH, CPRT, DKS, V, APPN, ICUI, CHWY, SEIC, EVBG, BAX, FSLY, EB, ITCI, SNDL, W, MAR, VICI, EPAM, COLM, HCAT, CAR, M, TRIP, GBOX, NCLH, PRVB, EXPR, KRTX, SPCE,
- Added Positions: DISCA, X, GEO, AAL, DIS, MA,
- Reduced Positions: LSI,
- Sold Out: EQC, AGNC, DGNU, MIT, HZON, UNH, MO, ALL, LMT, MIC, NLY, ARES, JPM, GHC, HD, FE, UHAL, GS, MET, FCN, ORI, RHI, NEM, CNC, CMCSA, PRU, SNDR, NYCB, MAT, MS, MSGS, GNTX, AIV, AZO, TGT, GOOGL, MSA, IBKR, MORN, UNIT, PFG, DE, IBM, BPOP, LNG, RPT, ASB, XOM, SPG, UNM, FCNCA, GM, SGEN, F, WFC, PHM, NXST, RCM, PEGA, OKTA, OUT, MTCH, ETRN, INMD, QRTEA, GNRC, RCL, EAF, UAL, ROKU, FOXA, AM, WDC, NET, DNOW, UBER, TSLA, MRO, AMBA, LUMN, OXY, SPT, SNAP, MRNA, TDC, CELH, APPS, PLUG, FLGT, BBBY, RIOT,
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 3,230 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 2,175 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tellurian Inc (TELL) - 19,048 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ThredUp Inc (TDUP) - 3,008 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 550 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tellurian Inc (TELL)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $29.08, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.899000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $188.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 589 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 504.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United States Steel Corp (X)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 244.79%. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in The GEO Group Inc by 209.66%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $6.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 10,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 164.07%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $177.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $336.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III (DGNU)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.72.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp II (HZON)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.
