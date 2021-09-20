Logo
The Active Dividend Stock ETF Buys Entegris Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, H&R Block Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company The Active Dividend Stock ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Entegris Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Morgan Stanley, Newell Brands Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, H&R Block Inc, NVIDIA Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Active Dividend Stock ETF. As of 2021Q2, The Active Dividend Stock ETF owns 52 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of The Active Dividend Stock ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/the+active+dividend+stock+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of The Active Dividend Stock ETF
  1. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 6,736 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.62%
  2. Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 5,192 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 4,489 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 6,916 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 1,400 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $127.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 5,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 6,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 22,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $530.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $583.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF added to a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc by 54.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 19,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $401.008800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of The Active Dividend Stock ETF. Also check out:

1. The Active Dividend Stock ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. The Active Dividend Stock ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. The Active Dividend Stock ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that The Active Dividend Stock ETF keeps buying
