The Active Dividend Stock ETF Buys Entegris Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, H&R Block Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Entegris Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Morgan Stanley, Newell Brands Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, H&R Block Inc, NVIDIA Corp, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Active Dividend Stock ETF. As of 2021Q2, The Active Dividend Stock ETF owns 52 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 6,736 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.62% Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 5,192 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 4,489 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Morgan Stanley (MS) - 6,916 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 1,400 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $127.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 5,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 6,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 22,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $530.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $583.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF added to a holding in New Fortress Energy Inc by 54.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 25.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 19,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $401.008800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68.