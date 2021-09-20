Trend Aggregation US ETF Buys Moderna Inc, Lam Research Corp, , Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Johnson & Johnson, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, LRCX, MXIM, RBLX, TECH, GRMN, VMW, GIS, EQIX, WAT, TT, AME, FAST, EMN, TTWO, ITW, CSCO, GOOGL, TEL, ALXN, DD, MMC, BDX, WDC, EXPD, PFE, FTV, CVS, WORK, ANET, HRL, HEI, IEX, BLK, CL, MNST, LNG, IQV, NUE, UDR, HES, ALLY, SUI, CHRW, LDOS, VICI, PATH, EPAM, COF, FNF, DFS,
- Added Positions: WMB, KMI,
- Sold Out: KDP, JNJ, T, MO, PM, D, AMT, MCO, MSFT, AMZN, KO, JPM, PPL, V, KKR, DHR, PGR, FB, SPGI, BAC, LKQ, GS, AAPL, MA, MS, DIS, PBCT, CBRE, IBM, PHM, LEN, NOW, C, CRM, GM, CHTR, VNO, PYPL, FICO, CVX, OKE, IBKR, FND, RNG, IRM, SLG, TRN, SPG, OKTA, WIX, XOM, HOME, TWLO, DT, DESP, SQ, VLO, UBER, ATCO, DOCU, MELI, FTCH, SMAR, DKNG, DDOG, ZG, CRWD, TSLA, FSLY, SNOW, PTON, UPWK, CDLX, ZM, BILL, CVNA, LUMN, OXY, DASH, APPN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Trend Aggregation US ETF
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 4,077 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 1,453 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (MXIM) - 8,910 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 2,054 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 10,307 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trend Aggregation US ETF initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $422.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 4,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Trend Aggregation US ETF initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $583.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (MXIM)
Trend Aggregation US ETF initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 8,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Trend Aggregation US ETF initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $530.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Trend Aggregation US ETF initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $77.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 10,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Trend Aggregation US ETF initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $165.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 6,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Trend Aggregation US ETF added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 108.19%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 34,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Trend Aggregation US ETF added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 67.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 50,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Trend Aggregation US ETF sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Trend Aggregation US ETF sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Trend Aggregation US ETF sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Trend Aggregation US ETF sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Trend Aggregation US ETF sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Trend Aggregation US ETF sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.





