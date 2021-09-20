Verity & Verity, LLC Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Diageo PLC, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co

New Purchases: MLPX, ADI, DEO,

Beaufort, SC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Diageo PLC, sells Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verity & Verity, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Verity & Verity, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $633 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verity & Verity, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verity+%26+verity%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,021 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 127,223 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,713 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 222,445 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 309,112 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 94,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $168.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verity & Verity, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $187.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verity & Verity, LLC reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $290.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Verity & Verity, LLC still held 804 shares as of 2021-06-30.