Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc, Sells AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Hermes International SA, MSCI Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc, Stellantis NV, Eros STX Global Corp, sells AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Hermes International SA, MSCI Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund. As of 2021Q2, Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund owns 144 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwich+ivy+long-short+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund
  1. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 20,000 shares, 33.57% of the total portfolio.
  2. ECN Capital Corp (ECNCF) - 152,300 shares, 27.86% of the total portfolio.
  3. Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) - 44,700 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 198.00%
  4. STORE Capital Corp (STOR) - 27,118 shares, 22.83% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) - 2,359 shares, 19.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.149900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.07%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.36%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ASOS PLC (ASOMF)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in ASOS PLC. The purchase prices were between $65.95 and $78, with an estimated average price of $77.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Independence Holding Co (IHC)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Independence Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $48.01, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 198.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.27%. The holding were 44,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eros STX Global Corp (ESGC)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Eros STX Global Corp by 194.92%. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.37. The stock is now traded at around $0.909500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.31%. The holding were 499,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 170.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Ontrak Inc by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $32.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91.

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69.

Sold Out: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $27.9.

Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Sold Out: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 29.5%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held -5,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.01%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in Rocket Companies Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $16.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AAON Inc (AAON)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in AAON Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $60.9 and $70.87, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $65.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Appian Corp (APPN)

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in Appian Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund.

1. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider