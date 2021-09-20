Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc, Sells AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Hermes International SA, MSCI Inc

New Purchases: NRG, STLA, WAB, ZTO, ASOMF, IHC,

NRG, STLA, WAB, ZTO, ASOMF, IHC, Added Positions: IWM, DEA, ESGC, SHAK, OTRK, VIAC, FUBO, NOVA, RKT, PLUG, PTON, ORA, DISCA, CURI, CURI, APPN, ABNB, AAON, FLWS,

IWM, DEA, ESGC, SHAK, OTRK, VIAC, FUBO, NOVA, RKT, PLUG, PTON, ORA, DISCA, CURI, CURI, APPN, ABNB, AAON, FLWS, Reduced Positions: AMC, HESAF, MSCI, LPX, FDS, OTLY, AN, QQQ, CROX, DKNG, IBN, GRMN, LE, BOOT, PCOR, TTM, KIM, IDEXF, MAR, TNL, MLM, SAM, IRDM, SHOP, TREX, FICO, WAT, PBKOF, ESLOF,

AMC, HESAF, MSCI, LPX, FDS, OTLY, AN, QQQ, CROX, DKNG, IBN, GRMN, LE, BOOT, PCOR, TTM, KIM, IDEXF, MAR, TNL, MLM, SAM, IRDM, SHOP, TREX, FICO, WAT, PBKOF, ESLOF, Sold Out: MAC, TDG, MMYT, GOGO, FIII, ZEN, GOTU, LC, ISRG, XPO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc, Stellantis NV, Eros STX Global Corp, sells AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Hermes International SA, MSCI Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund. As of 2021Q2, Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund owns 144 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenwich+ivy+long-short+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 20,000 shares, 33.57% of the total portfolio. ECN Capital Corp (ECNCF) - 152,300 shares, 27.86% of the total portfolio. Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) - 44,700 shares, 22.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 198.00% STORE Capital Corp (STOR) - 27,118 shares, 22.83% of the total portfolio. Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) - 2,359 shares, 19.89% of the total portfolio.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.149900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.07%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.36%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in ASOS PLC. The purchase prices were between $65.95 and $78, with an estimated average price of $77.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund initiated holding in Independence Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $48.01, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 198.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.27%. The holding were 44,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Eros STX Global Corp by 194.92%. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.37. The stock is now traded at around $0.909500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.31%. The holding were 499,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 170.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund added to a holding in Ontrak Inc by 47.14%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $32.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $27.9.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 29.5%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held -5,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.01%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in Rocket Companies Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $16.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in AAON Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $60.9 and $70.87, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $65.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund reduced to a holding in Appian Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.