Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), September 20, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

MTA Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 13/09/2021 9,000 186.2595 1,676,335.50 3,700 218.1659 807,213.83 685,240.94 12,700 185.9509 2,361,576.44 15/09/2021 9,000 187.4421 1,686,978.90 5,505 220.8198 1,215,613.00 1,028,089.48 14,505 187.1815 2,715,068.38 17/09/2021 10,000 185.4479 1,854,479.00 5,120 216.6603 1,109,300.74 941,681.44 15,120 184.9312 2,796,160.44 28,000 186.3498 5,217,793.40 14,325 218.6476 3,132,127.57 2,655,011.86 42,325 186.0084 7,872,805.26 Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till September 17, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 112,207,172.26 for No. 648,395 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 33,169,551.26 (Euro 27,842,612.35*) for No. 157,620 common shares purchased on the

As of September 17, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,718,526 common shares equal to 3.78% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until September 17, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,533,200 own common shares on MTA and for a total consideration of Euro 643,472,017.77.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

