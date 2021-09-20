Diebold Nixdorf Names Christine Marchuska as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diebold Nixdorf Names Christine Marchuska as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, today announced that Christine Marchuska has joined the company as vice president, head of Investor Relations. Marchuska reports to Jeff Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, leading all aspects of Investor Relations including equity and debt investor messaging, and key financial disclosures to help the company communicate its value creation story.

Diebold_Nixdorf_Christine_Marchuska.jpg

Through her career, Marchuska has held various investor relations roles of increasing responsibility at hedge funds and technology companies, including Verifone, and most recently as vice president of investor relations at Quotient Technology. She has built programs to broaden the shareholder base and increase low turnover while attracting long-term, blue-chip investors. Marchuska also has experience in fixed-income sales and equity research roles in the financial services industry, including Morgan Stanley and CIBC World Markets. In addition, she has partnered with companies in technology incubators to understand and plan for taking on new investors and co-founded a recruiting firm specializing in financial services.

Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are excited for Christine to join our team. Her experience with sell-side equity analysts and buy-side institutional investors, deep knowledge of capital markets and strong network of relationships across the financial community will be a great asset as we continue to progress on our DN Now transformation plan and strengthen our voice with shareholders."

Marchuska holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst certification and has been active with the National Investor Relations Institute and the Cornell Alumni Association. During her time at Verifone, Marchuska founded the women's employee resource group. Additionally, at Quotient, Marchuska continued to support diversity and inclusion initiatives as a member of the company's Diversity Task Force.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visitwww.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter:@DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook:www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube:www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-C

Diebold_Nixdorf.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL12502&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-names-christine-marchuska-as-vice-president-head-of-investor-relations-301380648.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL12502&Transmission_Id=202109201303PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL12502&DateId=20210920
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment