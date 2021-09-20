FMW Media, Inc.'s New to The Street TV Announces its 4 TV Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 20, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. PT

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its national syndicated shows, tonight, Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow, Tuesday night, September 21, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 232nd TV show airing, tonight, Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:30 P.M. PT, on the Fox Business Network, features the following 4 Companies and their business representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s ( PETV, Financial) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency Kylin Network’s ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) interviews with Mr. Sam Elliott, CEO and Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO).

4). Cryptocurrency PinkPanda Holding s , Inc’s . (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) interview with Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO.

Airing tonight, Monday, September 20, 2021, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Hol d ings, Inc. ( PETV, Financial), arrives in-studio, talking with New to The Street TV’s host Jane King, about the Company’s biomedical devices, in particular, the osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology﻿﻿﻿ is a one-time treatment delivered by your veterinarian as an injection that can show positive results for approximately 12 months or longer. Spryng™ is a veterinary device for the treatment of osteoarthritis designed to help reinforce the articulating cartilage barrier between the bones to protect the remaining cartilage and bone to improve joint function. With pet owners willing to spend thousand of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet-owners, and why he sees this upwardly trend continuing in pet care. Further, he highlights the use-of-proceeds of its capital raise and the positive shareholder response on the Company’s stock being listed on the NASDAQ .

New to The Street TV welcome back on tonight’s show, Monday, September 20, 2021, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). He gives host Jan King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd and its Sekur® cybersecurity products. He further explains why the Company continues to grow because they don’t use big tech platforms for internet connectivity, don’t have an open-source codes, and more importantly, NEVER mine your data “FOR SALE.” Since the inception of the Company in 2007, Mr. Ghiai, wanted a technology company which focused on data security, he gives a brief history of the Company and its stock listings on the OTC Market, Canadian Stock Exchange, and the Frankfurt Exchange. A subscriber base platform whereas sensitive information can be transmitted to non-subscribers without information being hacked, Alain explains the uniqueness of his technological platform and its built-in security features. SekurSuite® and Sekur® platforms use no phone numbers which gives customers a security feature not found on the most widely used internet platforms. With over $7T dollars lost annually worldwide in cybersecurity breaches, Mr. Alain Ghiai can see a very bright future for GlobeX Data, Ltd and their shareholders. As Always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

Host Jane King on New to The Street TV welcomes on tonight’s show, Monday, September 20, 2021, Mr. Sam Elliott, CEO and Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO) from Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ). Both individuals explain Kylin Network’s current DeFi data management blockchain, utilizing the $KYL token. “D-Data” a term created at Kylin which means decentralized data, both Sam and Dylan, give examples of decentralized blockchain platforms versus legacy limited access platforms on data and financial currently used application in the technology market. The Kylin ecosystem continues to gain recognition in the global crypto industry, and the new business models coming forth from the monetarization of data, utilizing the Kylin Network, appears limitless. Both individuals provide the viewers ideas of the future beyond the standard mining data, and the limitations of such standard currently used by both small and large organizations.

On tonight’s, Monday, September 20, 2021, New to The Street TV show, Mr. Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO, PinkPanda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) joins TV host Jane King. Mr. Carlton talks about the successful first 100-days of its token launch. He provides details on the success of the PinkPanda token and its users DeFi access with ease. With over 5000 users to date and increasing downloads, Mr. Carlton discussed the community led focus with provides end-users transparencies and confidence on accessibility and use. Further, he explains the origin of the Company’s name being a hybrid of thought as it pertains to cancer awareness and wildlife preservations. As such, to date, a % of proceeds earned have been donated to cancer charities, and he explains that he like the building of brand awareness of the PinkPanda token in having charity focus. The future at PinkPanda is bright with its crypto conversion features, swap and DeFi capabilities. The PinkPanda team is building a global community , involving the community at every stage of building and fostering a healthy safe environment for the BSC ecosystem. PinkPanda already has groups in various languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Russian & Arabic. In keeping with the spirit of giving, PinkPanda has already donated $6000 worth of cryptocurrency to The American Cancer Society & The GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.

New to The Street’s 233rdshow airing, tomorrow night, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:30 P.M. PT, on the Fox Business Network, features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency Beatify, Inc’s. (CYRPTO:SONG) ($SONG) interview with Mr. Darryl Hillock, Founder.

3). Black Bird Biotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK:BBBT) interview with Mr. Fabian Deneault, President.

4). Cryptocurrency Sologeni c ’s ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO) interview with Bob Ras, CEO

Once again for a second night, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, on the New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX D a ta, Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Alain enlightens the views about the real-world problems in commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. He explains on tonight’s show about the evolution of GlobeX Data’s products, and why their subscribers enjoy the enormous benefits with NO fear of their data being hacked. He explains that the Sekur® platform ask of no phone numbers of its subscribers and he gives other technical explanations on why GlobeX Data’s suite of pr o ducts are superior in the cybersecurity war on data. His concerns about data hacks and his comprehensive solutions in keeping users data safe are the reasons to utilize Sekur®. As Always, Mr. Ghiai explains the operations of the Company internet platforms, products, and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

On Tuesday night’s, September 21, 2021, New to The Street TV Show, Mr. Darryl Hillock, founder of Beatify, Inc. (CYRPTO:SONG) ($SONG) joins host Jane King. Mr. Hillock easily explains the Company’s music streaming business based on a blockchain, its “Song” token. After explaining the comprehensive differences between Beatify Audio’s streaming platform and the common used music streaming platform, Spotify, TV viewers can understand why Beatify has caught the attention of the international music industry. A major difference is the pay-out to musical artist, whereas Beatify pays 5X more to the artist for their composures. Based on a “Free Trade” business model, Mr. Hillock explains how listeners and music artist both win on Beatify’s streaming platform and explains how tokens are earned and transferred between listeners and music artists. As a new streaming platform based on tokenomics -“Song” token, Beatify changes the legacy platform on revenue generation for musicians and their creativity. Increasing monthly, users from around the world are joining and benefiting with Beatify.

New to The Street TV welcomes back to the Tuesday, Night, September 21, 2021 show, Mr. Fabian G. Deneault, President at Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:BBBT). Mr. Deneault provides an in-depth, updated, discussion with host Jane King about their Company’s products, MiteXstream , an EPA-registered plant-based non-poisonous biopesticide, Grizzly Creek Naturals , a CBD-infused personal care products, and Black Bird American Hemp’s growing facility in Montana. The viewers will get a complete understanding of BBBT’s integrated business model and receive updates on the Company pending on Federal and US State EPA registrations for use. Mr. Deneault gives to the viewers an updated progress report on the up listing the Company’s share on OTC MARKETS’ OTCQB trading platform.

Sologenic’s ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) CEO, Mr. Bob Ras, returns to New to the Street TV show on Tuesday Night, September 21 2021, who talks with host Jane King about the latest progress at the Company. Mr. Ras gives a comprehensive update on Sologenic’s sophisticated ecosystem utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from those held and traded in the traditional financial markets or privately owned. He explains that end-users can tokenize traditional assets which trade on recognizable stock exchanges in over 40,000 publicly traded stock listings. With enormous compliance and anti-money launder (AML) rules, Mr. Ras gives the TV audience an update on the approvals for use in key countries. Using XRPL, the most scalable blockchain, Mr. Ras explains how these technologies and tools are required for the Sologenic ecosystem. Mr. Ras offer to anyone to try out Sologenic’s easy to use applications, and he invites everyone the opportunity to test run the tokenization process with no financial outlays.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV, Financial):



PetVivo, Inc. ( PETV, Financial) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com. Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com ;Twitter: @globexdata.

About Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About PinkPanda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA):

PinkPanda Holdings, Inc . (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA ) is a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, Illinois. PinkPanda is creating a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain. Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29, 2021. The community continues to grow through their applications on An d roid and i O SS.

About Beatify (CRYPTO:SONG) ($SONG):

Beatify, Inc. (CYRPTO:SONG) ($SONG) is a content streaming service utilizing block chain technology that lets fans contribute to the careers of their favorite musicians in a direct and real way. It streamlines the process of royalty and song payments, protects intellectual property, and pays the musician in real time! It offers users a unique way to experience their favorite Musicians/Creators and gives the Musicians/Creators complete control of their own musical wallet. BEATIFY token is fully ERC20 compliant and available for purchase with ETH, Symbol: $SONG - https://beatifyaudio.com/

About Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:BBBT):

Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:BBBT) is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstream TM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe, and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides - https://blackbirdbiotech.com/

About Sologenic’s (CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO):

Sologenics ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) is a sophisticated ecosystem built on top of the XRP ledger network utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from traditional financial markets. This ecosystem facilitates investing and trading between crypto and non-blockchain assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from the top 30+ global stock exchanges. The infrastructure connects traditional financial systems with blockchain-based assets and enables cryptocurrency trades against any asset class. The three asset classes traded on Sologenic are stocks, ETFs and commodities - https://www.sologenic.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

