Crown Elevates Emissions Reduction Initiatives By Signing The Climate Pledge

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Crown joins more than 200 global organizations, including Amazon and Global Optimism, in a commitment to become net-zero carbon by 2040

PR Newswire

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 20, 2021

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) has announced it will take further action against climate change in conjunction with Amazon, Global Optimism and more than 200 other signatories through The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon across business operations by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Joining a cross-sector network of organizations collaborating to address the climate crisis and solve the challenges of decarbonizing the economy, Crown will lend its bold Twentyby30 sustainability commitments, responsible business strategies and best practices to the community to achieve actionable results.

As part of The Climate Pledge platform, participating organizations must commit to three principal areas of action to advance the goal of reaching net-zero carbon by 2040. Expected to measure internal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and issue reports on a regular basis, The Climate Pledge signatories will implement operational changes and technologies that prioritize GHG reduction and elimination strategies. Additionally, each member of the network must neutralize and offset remaining emissions to ensure that net-zero can be achieved.

"To decrease global GHG emissions at the rate needed to reach net-zero by 2040, it's crucial for the packaging sector to take aggressive action," said Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown. "Crown has seen – in our lifetime – the key benefits and impact of metal as a sustainable packaging material. Our decision to engage and grow with members of The Climate Pledge is the natural next step as we work with our stakeholders, consumers and peers to reduce emissions and fight climate change."

Crown's premier, sustainable solution of metal packaging plays an increasingly important role in decarbonizing production cycles for packaging manufacturers. The recyclable material provides manufacturers with a responsible, energy-efficient asset for participation in a circular economy, as the chemical makeup of metal allows it to be recaptured and easily and infinitely repurposed without degrading the value of the material.

Investing in, producing and subsequently recapturing metal packaging not only extends the lifecycle of a manufacturer's product, but it also reduces dependency on sourcing raw materials and the energy required to do so. Producing metal packaging with recycled materials preserves 70% to 90% of the energy used for packaging made from raw materials, reducing manufacturing carbon emissions. From the production line to the shelves of consumers and back again, Crown provides a wide range of industries with a desperately needed, energy-saving packaging solution.

"Solving this challenge cannot be accomplished by one company; it requires all of us to act together, and it's one of the reasons we're so excited to announce that more than 200 businesses have joined us in signing The Climate Pledge—a commitment to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early," said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.

Through the Twentyby30 program, Crown has set science-based climate targets to reduce carbon emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels in operations, emissions generated from the production of non-renewable electricity and emissions sourced from the value chain. The program's Climate Action pillar focuses on production efficiency, product and process innovation, strategic material procurement and utilization of renewable electricity.

To learn more about Crown's Twentyby30 program and commitments to reaching net-zero, please visit crowncork.com/sustainability.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact [email protected].

For editorial inquiries: Mallory Schindler, Associate Vice President, FINN Partners; Tel: (212) 529-2634; Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH12748&sd=2021-09-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-elevates-emissions-reduction-initiatives-by-signing-the-climate-pledge-301380743.html

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.

