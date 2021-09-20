Tesla: NHTSA Investigation Threatens Key Profit Center

Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) is no stranger to controversy, nor is Elon Musk, the electric vehicle maker’s famed CEO. Indeed, Musk has even gone so far as to court open conflict with federal regulators – a rarity for an S&P 500 boss – over a range of issues.

Musk has managed to avoid serious censure in the past, a fact that seems to have convinced some bullish analysts and investors that he and his company are thoroughly insulated from regulatory risks. That belief may soon face its sternest test yet, courtesy of a fresh investigation into Tesla’s autopilot and full self-driving systems.

Autonomous vehicle claims collide with reality

Full self-driving is an outgrowth of Autopilot, Tesla’s automated driver-assistance system. Unlike Autopilot, or any other commercially available ADAS product, FSD is meant to develop into a true autonomous vehicle technology capable of achieving Level 5 autonomy, an industry term for a vehicle capable of driving itself under any conditions and without the intervention – or even the presence – of a human driver.

In stark contrast to other AV developers, who generally view Level 5 as a decade or more away, Tesla has insisted that FSD is on the cusp of the achievement. Yet, as numerous industry analysts and commentators have shown in recent months, this claim does not appear to comport with the observable reality.

Tesla’s repeated delays and setbacks on delivering Level 5 autonomy have not stopped it from marketing the FSD system to the consuming public, however. Indeed, the company has been selling FSD since 2016, raking in an estimated $2.3 billion to date.

Full self-driving under the regulatory microscope

Tesla’s claims about FSD and Autopilot have raised the eyebrows of many observers, both inside and outside the industry, yet the company has largely managed to avoid governmental pressure in recent years. Industry regulators during the four years of the Trump administration seemed largely content to let Tesla do as it pleased. With the arrival of new leadership in 2021, however, it appears the era of salutary neglect is at an end.

On Aug. 16, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced it had opened an investigation to “assess the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist, and enforce the driver’s engagement with the dynamic driving task during Autopilot operation.”

The announcement immediately caught the attention of AV industry watchers, several of whom pointed out that the scope of the investigation as presented in the NHTSA’s letter to Tesla exceeded anything yet seen for the technology. The remarkable expansiveness of the investigation even led Bloomberg to opine on Aug. 17 that appears to mark the advent of a new “Get-Tough Era” at the NHTSA.

The plot thickened further on Sept. 14 with the revelation that other automakers have also been asked to provide data to support the NHTSA’s investigation of Autopilot and FSD. That could prove dangerous for Tesla, isolated as it is from the mainstream industry view on AV development. The NHTSA could even go so far as to order a recall on the basis that Autopilot as currently designed is prone to predictable abuse. Such a conclusion is a distinct possibility in light of the library of publicly available evidence already showing such behavior to be ubiquitous.

The cost of coming clean

FSD and Autopilot have clearly become a headache for Musk and Tesla alike. How best for them to solve the problem, however, is far less clear. One option was mooted this week by Steve LeVine in his inaugural EV industry newsletter published by technology website, The Information:

"[Musk] could—and should—preemptively offer to partially or fully refund the estimated $2.3 billion Tesla has collected for FSD over the years, thus taking responsibility for its five years of tardiness."

While such a move might help to shield both Musk and Tesla from the most severe accusations over selling vaporware, it would also create new complications. For example, auto industry and AV technology analyst E.W. Niedermeyer observed on Sept. 20 that the loss of FSD revenue would be catastrophic, since it would undermine the economics of Tesla’s core EV business:

“Without FSD, Tesla's unit economics turn negative and its valuation falls apart with nowhere obvious to hold the line. Besides, resolving the FSD fraud doesn't prevent NHTSA from recalling Autopilot for foreseeable misuse.”

Tesla has long struggled to make its EV business profitable, as I have pointed out previously. The company has relied on regulatory credit sales for most of its profitable quarters, a trend it only managed to break this year. In the absence of FSD sales, the company's automotive manufacturing operations would still be losing money.

My take

If the regulators crack down on Autopilot and FSD, it could prove extremely costly for Tesla and could throw its operating business back into the red. Such a ruling would also risk threatening Tesla’s all-important growth narrative, which has been critical to buoying its high-flying share price.

Tesla’s stock has defied gravity for a long time. Indeed, its parabolic surge last year seemed to have sent it beyond even the earth’s gravitational pull. Yet reality inevitably wins out in the financial world, just as it does in the rest of human endeavor. The NHTSA could end up triggering a rude awakening for the investors who have carried Tesla higher on the expectation of limitless growth and endless profitability.