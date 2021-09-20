Pfizer Gets a Small Boost From Vaccine Trial Announcement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pfizer Gets a Small Boost From Vaccine Trial Announcement

Clinical trials show positive results for kids under 11

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Sep 20, 2021

Summary

  • Positive trial results for children ages 5 to 11.
  • Additional trials for children under 5 years of age in process.
  • Pfizer seeking FDA Emergency Use Authorization as soon as possible for younger children.
Article's Main Image

On Monday, Pfizer Inc. (

PFE, Financial) and BioNTech SE (BNTX, Financial) announced a trial of their Covid-19 vaccine has shown a “favorable safety profile” and a “robust” immune response in children ages 5 to 11. The announcement gave a small boost to Pfizer shares, but came hot on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s unanimous decision to not recommend widespread booster shots as of Sept. 17.

The trial group included 2,268 participants 5 to 11 years of age that were given a two-dose regimen of 10 micrograms according to the company’s press release. This dosage is a third of what is used for patients aged 12 and over. Overall, the Covid-19 vaccine was “well tolerated” throughout the test group and that any side effects seen by trial participants were comparable to those that were seen in participants aged 16 to 25.

“The safety profile and immunogenicity data in children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated at a lower dose are consistent with those we have observed with our vaccine in other older populations at a higher dose,” BioNTech CEO and co-founder Dr. Ugur Sahin said.

The trial also includes children 6 months to 2 years old and a third test group of children 2 years to 5 years old from the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain across 90 clinical trial sites. The younger age groups are using a trial dosage of three micrograms, approximately a tenth of that used in adults. The results from these other trial groups are expected to come as soon as the fourth quarter of this year.

The results from the Pfizer-BionTech trial are planned to be submitted to the FDA, European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies as soon as possible. The companies also plan to submit the data for Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. as they continue to accumulate the data needed for full FDA approval.

“Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240% in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said.

On Sept. 20, Pfizer (

PFE, Financial) stock was up around 1% on the news before sinking to $44.03 per share with a market cap of $246.89 billion by midday. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

1440018490332286976.png

Top guru shareholders in Pfizer include the

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio).

Currently, Pfizer is the only company with a Covid-19 vaccine approved for children, and the FDA recommended boosters for those that are at high risk of infection. Should it gain FDA approval for children under 12, the company could be set to tackle the recent influx of pediatric cases as students run back to school. Comparatively, the company’s major competitors for vaccines, Moderna Inc. (

MRNA, Financial) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial), have only been authorized for adult usage.

The coming weeks are expected to see an expansion of booster recommendations according to Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health. Should Moderna and Johson & Johnson be included in these recommendations, they could see an uptick in demand across the country.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment