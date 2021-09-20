Logo
5 European Industrial Stocks to Consider as Markets Sink

These companies are trading below Peter Lynch value

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Sep 20, 2021

Summary

  • European markets fell on concerns over Federal Reserve tapering and the fate of China Evergrande.
Article's Main Image

European markets headed into negative territory on Monday as investors were concerned about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering timetable as well as the fate of embattled Chinese developer China Evergrande Group (

HKSE:03333, Financial).

The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index was down around 1.7% on Monday afternoon, while Germany’s Dax declined around 2.3%, France’s CAC 40 fell 1.74% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 slid 0.86%.

As September is typically a down month for markets across the board, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have also recorded declines in recent weeks.

1439979801216552960.svg

As a result of the dip, investors may be interested in finding opportunities among European companies that are trading below the Peter Lynch value line and have predictable performances along with strong revenue growth.

According to the Peter Lynch Growth with Lower Valuation Screener, part of the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, as of Sept. 20, European industrial products companies that had predictability ranks of at least two out of five stars, price-earnings ratios between 1 and 14 and 10-year revenue per share growth rates of at least 6% included Hydraulic Elements and Systems AD (

XBUL:HES, Financial), Manitou BF SA (XPAR:MTU, Financial), Odlewnie Polskie SA (WAR:ODL, Financial), Emak SpA (MIL:EM, Financial) and Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant PJSC (MIC:CHKZ, Financial).

Hydraulic Elements and Systems

Hydraulic Elements and Systems (

XBUL:HES, Financial), which manufactures hydraulic cylinders, axial piston pumps and motors, has a market cap of 118.26 million Bulgarian lev ($70.8 million); its shares closed at 6.50 lev on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 13.8, a price-book ratio of 2.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading below its fair value, suggesting it is undervalued.

1439984893227438080.png

GuruFocus rated the Bulgarian company’s financial strength 9 out of 10. In addition to a comfortable level of interest coverage, Hydraulic Elements and Systems’ Altman Z-Score of 9.16 indicates it is in good standing even though assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The return on invested capital also eclipses the weighted average cost of capital, meaning value is being created as the company grows.

The company’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating, boosted by operating margin expansion and strong returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform competitors. The company also has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, which suggests business conditions are stable. Despite recording a decline in revenue per share over the past three years, the company still has a 4.5-star predictability rank. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 10.6% annually over a 10-year period.

Manitou BF

A manufacturer of heavy equipment like forklifts, cherry pickers and telehandlers, Manitou BF (

XPAR:MTU, Financial) has a market cap of 1.16 billion euros ($1.36 billion); its shares closed at 30.40 euros on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-book ratio of 1.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is undervalued.

1439989266477223936.png

The French company’s financial strength was rated 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus. Although the company has been issuing new long-term debt over the past several years, the Altman Z-Score of 3.1 indicates it is in good standing. The ROIC also overshadows the WACC, so value is being created.

Manitou’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating, driven by an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform over half its industry peers and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, which suggests business conditions are typical for a stable company. Steady earnings and revenue growth have also contributed to a four-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return an average of 9.8% annually.

Odlewnie Polskie

Odlewnie Polskie (

WAR:ODL, Financial), a Polish iron foundry, has a market cap of 118.5 million zloty ($30.17 million); its shares closed around 6.06 zloty on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 8.4, a price-book ratio of 1.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

Based on the Peter Lynch chart, the stock appears to be undervalued.

1439994516458180608.png

The Polish company’s financial strength was rated 9 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to a comfortable level of interest coverage, Odlewnie Polskie has a high Altman Z-Score of 4.11. The ROIC also surpasses the WACC.

Driven by an expanding operating margin and returns that outperform a majority of competitors, Odlewnie Polskie’s profitability scored an 8 out of 10 rating. The company also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5, but the 3.5-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of revenue per share declining over the past three years. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank return an average of 9.3% annually.

Emak

A manufacturer of machines, components and accessories for gardening, agriculture, forestry and industrial applications, Emak (

MIL:EM, Financial) has a market cap of 297.9 million euros; its shares closed at 1.82 euros on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-book ratio of 1.2 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is undervalued.

1440025262690406400.png

GuruFocus rated the Italian company’s financial strength 5 out of 10. Despite having adequate interest coverage, the Altman Z-Score of 2.32 indicates the company is under some pressure since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The ROIC, however, significantly tops the WACC, indicating value is being created.

Emak’s profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating on the back of strong margins and returns that outperform a majority of industry peers, a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 and consistent earnings and revenue growth. The company also has a three-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return, on average, 8.2% annually.

Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant

Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press Plant (

MIC:CHKZ, Financial), a Russian machine building and automobile component manufacturing company, has a market cap of 3.54 billion rubles ($48.16 million); its shares closed at 5,900 rubles on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-book ratio of 1.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is undervalued.

1440035572436439040.png

The company’s financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus on the back of weak interest coverage and a low Altman Z-Score of 1.37, which warns of potential bankruptcy risk. Chelyabinsk Forge-and-Press’ ROIC has also fallen below the WACC, suggesting it is struggling to create value.

The company’s profitability fared better with an 8 out of 10 rating. Although the operating margin is in decline, it still outperforming a majority of competitors. It also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4 and steady earnings and revenue growth that contributed to a three-star predictability rank.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
