Cyxtera Awarded Global Service Provider of the Year at Nutanix .NEXT Digital Experience

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today during the Partner Xchange keynote session at Nutanix’s Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference that it has been awarded Nutanix Global Service Provider of the Year.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) recognized Cyxtera as the sole recipient of the Global Service Provider of the Year award. Cyxtera first began offering Nutanix products in 2018, leveraging its digital exchange network fabric and Enterprise Bare Metal service to provide an on-demand, as-a-Service model for dedicated hardware that supports the real-time provisioning and consumption of the Nutanix Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Enterprise Cloud software.

“We’re thrilled to have honored Cyxtera at Partner Xchange this year for their continued success with our customers,” said Christian Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Nutanix. “As customers continue to migrate to and innovate with hybrid multicloud solutions, we’re excited to recognize partners like Cyxtera for their outstanding efforts.”

“Cyxtera is honored to be recognized by Nutanix as Global Service Provider of the Year,” said Nicholas Voth, Cyxtera’s Vice President of Global Channel Strategy and Sales. “By partnering with Nutanix to offer powerful, software-defined HCI, we enable our customers to deliver on all applications, services and data at any scale, allowing for cloud-like flexibility, directly within the data center.”

Cyxtera’s partnership with Nutanix extends to the Federal market with the recent launch of the first Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab, powered by Cyxtera's digital exchange and Enterprise+Bare+Metal. The Federal Innovation Lab, located in a Cyxtera data center in Northern Virginia, provides U.S. Federal customers as well as industry partners with an environment to build proofs of concept and test mission-critical applications using on-demand infrastructure that readily supports hybrid, multicloud solutions via a single operating platform.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 29 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility, and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005191r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005191/en/

