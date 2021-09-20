Logo
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has been included in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF trading on the NYSE under the ticker "PSIL" (the "ETF").

PSIL is the first U.S.-listed, actively managed exchange traded fund to deliver dedicated investment exposure to psychedelics. PSIL seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the rapidly evolving psychedelics space, offering exposure to companies which the ETF's portfolio manager views as leading the way in this nascent industry.The ETF currently includes 22 psychedelics companies.

"The inclusion of Novamind in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF is an important achievement for our Company," commented Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director of Novamind. "Our clinics and clinical research sites are growing rapidly, and we are pleased to be recognized as a leading company in the emerging psychedelics sector."

Additional information on the ETF can be found here.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information

Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications
Email: [email protected]

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664801/Novamind-Announces-Inclusion-in-NYSE-Listed-AdvisorShares-Psychedelics-ETF

img.ashx?id=664801

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

