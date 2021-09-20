CLASS ACTION DEADLINE SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 FOR AHCO SHAREHOLDERS: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AdaptHealth Corp.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO) from November 11, 2019 through July 16, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased AdaptHealth securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit AdaptHealth Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 19, 2021, before market hours, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that AdaptHealth is a "roll-up" company, or a company that is built primarily through the acquisition of smaller companies with common services or products, that obscures its organic growth by "[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change." The report also suggested that AdaptHealth's manipulation of its organic growth trajectory was "a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble."

On this news, AdaptHealth's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 5.93%, to close at $23.96 per share on July 19, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 27, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

