SmileDirectClub Furthers Europe Expansion With Entry Into France

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SmileDirectClub Furthers Europe Expansion With Entry Into France

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

International Oral Care And Telehealth Leader Announces Plan To Open SmileShops, Introduce Its Premium Oral Care Solutions To Europe’s Third Largest Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today its plan to launch in France in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company will introduce its premium clear aligners, telehealth platform, and award-winning whitening system at its first France SmileShop in Paris, with additional locations to follow. This marks the Company’s entry into its seventh European country as it pursues the global market opportunity for its innovative, effective, convenient, accessible and affordable oral care products.

“SmileDirectClub is pleased to expand further into Europe and to introduce the French market to our innovative clear aligners and our industry-first telehealth platform,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SmileDirectClub. “Since entering Europe in 2019, we have seen remarkable gains in consumer awareness of our brand and embracing of our pioneering teeth straightening solution, and we look forward to the opportunity to build on this momentum in France.”

According to the Company’s research, approximately 80% of French consumers say they have room to improve the straightness of their teeth, yet cost is the biggest barrier. Priced at 60% less than braces, SmileDirectClub’s expansion into the market will help bridge that gap.

Customers seeking clear aligner treatment using the SmileDirectClub telehealth platform may book a free appointment at a SmileShop to capture a 3D image of their teeth or visit the Company’s website to request a dentist-prescribed impression kit. Clear aligner treatment with SmileDirectClub is directed and managed remotely using telehealth by an affiliated and locally registered dentist or orthodontist from initial diagnosis to completion.

Since its launch in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies in the world and is the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia. SmileDirectClub has straightened smiles for over 1.5 million customers in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific – the largest international footprint of any company providing clear aligner treatment through telehealth.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, France and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE: SmileDirectClub, Inc.

ti?nf=ODMyOTEwOSM0NDE0NDc2IzIxODIyMDc=
SmileDirectClub-LLC.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment