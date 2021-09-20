LUCIRA™ HEALTH Hires Tony Allen as Chief Operations Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”) ( LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced operations expert Tony Allen has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer.



“Tony has a stellar track record in operations management. We’re delighted that he’s bringing his experience, skill set, and high energy level to Lucira as we continue expanding production and the capabilities of our unique test for COVID-19 and then other pathogens,” said CEO Erik Engelson.

Allen comes to Lucira with 25 years’ experience in operations and management. Most recently, he was Vice President and Head of Global Internal Manufacturing at Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company. At Alcon, Inc., an eye care device company, he was Global Senior Project Management Office Head, and was Vice President of Operations at Accriva Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a medical equipment and supplies manufacturing company in San Diego. He also held Senior VP positions in operations at DJO Global, Inc., a developer of medical devices, and has nine years of management experience in operations with NEC Computers International, an information technology and electronics company. Allen holds an Executive MBA from Aberdeen University.

“Lucira is a ‘right place - right time - right tech’ healthcare company,” said Allen. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team to work towards increasing production, streamlining operations, and increasing product availability worldwide.”

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira’s testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA™ CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit (OTC) and LUCIRA™ COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Lucira’s continued development and commercialization of its transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits and ability to increase sales. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “can” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Lucira’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including our ability to increase production, streamline operations and increase product availability, the success of our test platform with COVID-19, the impact to our business of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; any impact on our ability to market our products; demand for our products due to deferral of procedures using our products or disruption in our supply chain; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand; our ability to compete successfully; our ability to enhance our product offerings; development and manufacturing problems; capacity constraints or delays in production of our products; maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using our products; and product defects or failures. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov , including in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and Lucira assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

