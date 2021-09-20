CBRE Releases Information on Greater China and Asia Pacific Business

CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) today released information about its business in Greater China and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region given increased macroeconomic uncertainty in Greater China. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Greater China and APAC accounted for 2.5% and 10.3% of total company revenue, respectively. Greater China and APAC capital markets revenue, which reflects property sales and commercial mortgage originations, comprised 0.2% and 1.2% of total company revenue, respectively, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

