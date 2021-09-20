Logo
Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in the 2021 Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Camden Property Trust (

NYSE:CPT, Financial) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference to be held virtually September 21 – 22, 2021. Camden’s presentation has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode at camdenliving.com in the Investors section, and an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event concludes. A copy of Camden’s most recent investor presentation will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

The Company also provided operating statistics for third quarter 2021 as detailed below.

Same Property Scheduled Rents

2Q21

Jul 2021

Aug 2021

3Q21

(Jul/Aug)

Collected

98.7%

98.4%

99.1%

98.7%

Delinquent

1.3%

1.6%

0.9%

1.3%

Same Property Occupancy

2Q21

Jul 2021

Aug 2021

Sep 2021*

3Q21*

Occupancy

96.9%

97.1%

97.4%

97.5%

97.3%

Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data – Date Signed(1)

2Q21

Jul 2021

Aug 2021

Sep 2021*

3Q21*

New Lease Rates

9.3%

19.0%

20.4%

21.7%

20.0%

Renewal Rates

6.7%

10.7%

12.8%

13.3%

11.9%

Blended Rates

8.0%

14.7%

16.5%

17.8%

15.9%

Same Property New Lease and Renewal Date – Date Effective(2)

2Q21

July 2021

Aug 2021

Sep 2021*

3Q21*

New Lease Rates

5.4%

13.2%

18.2%

18.9%

16.0%

Renewal Rates

4.0%

6.3%

8.4%

10.9%

8.0%

Blended Rates

4.7%

9.7%

12.7%

14.5%

11.7%

(1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.
(2) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,682 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,587 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 14 consecutive years, most recently ranking #8.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005863r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005863/en/

