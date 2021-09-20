ForgeRock Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (ForgeRock) (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,650,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,650,000 shares of Class A common stock, at the initial public offering price of $25.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. ForgeRock’s Class A common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FORG”.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Mizuho Securities, and HSBC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, Cowen, Piper Sandler, Truist Securities, and William Blair acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, a global leader in digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 organizations around the world orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in cloud or hybrid environments.

