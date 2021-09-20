Logo
James River Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations

Marketwired
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) ( JRVR) today announced that Brett Shirreffs has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations, effective September 20, 2021. He will report directly to Sarah Doran, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

As Senior Vice President, Investments and Investor Relations, Mr. Shirreffs will be responsible for investments, investor relations, and rating agency activity. He joins James River from Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (“Argo”), where he most recently served as Group Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. Prior to Argo, Mr. Shirreffs was a Vice President of Investment Banking at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, where he also had earlier worked within equity research covering property and casualty insurers.

Ms. Doran commented, “It is very exciting to welcome Brett to James River and I personally look forward to working with him in his new role. With deep investor relations and investment experience in the property and casualty insurance sector, he will be a very valuable asset working with investors, investment managers and other key external partners. I am confident that he will meet with much success here.”

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of James River and its management team, and may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, seek, may, will, intend, project, anticipate, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important information regarding such risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrgh.net.

For more information contact:
Sarah Casey Doran
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
