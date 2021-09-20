Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, and Southern Tide Hosted by Telsey Advisory Group at the Shareholder Equity Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (: OXM) today announced the Company will be hosted by the Telsey Advisory Group at the Shareholder Equity Conference to be held virtually on Monday, September 27, 2021. Thomas C. Chubb III, Oxford’s Chairman and CEO will join Dana Telsey in a fireside chat at 2:30 PM ET.



A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed at SHAREHolderEquityConference or in the “Presentations & Events” section at www.oxfordinc.com . An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, and Duck Head® brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com .



