Immuneering Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation ( IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced that Immuneering Corporation has been selected to be added to the Russell 2000® Index effective September 20, 2021, after the close of the U.S. equity markets.

“We are pleased to have been selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index. Our placement in this widely used performance benchmark for small-cap companies reflects the success of our recent Initial Public Offering and our progress toward drugs targeting cancers driven by alterations that activate the RAS/MAPK pathway. With our inclusion in the Russell 2000®, we look forward to increased exposure to the investment community and other key stakeholders with our story,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering.

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity market. The Russell 2000® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes which are part of FTSE Russell, a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide.

For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the FTS Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

About Immuneering Corporation
Immuneering is a biopharmaceutical company with an emerging pipeline focused on improving patient outcomes across a spectrum of debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases by applying its deep knowledge of translational bioinformatics to every stage of the drug development process. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience in translational bioinformatics and generating insights into drug mechanisms of action and patient treatment responses. Building on this experience, Immuneering has developed a disease-agnostic platform that enables the company to utilize human data, novel biology and chemistry, and translational planning to create and advance its wholly owned pipeline. Immuneering’s current development programs in oncology are focused on providing potential treatments for patients with solid tumors caused by mutations of oncologic signaling pathways, including the MAPK pathway. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. Additionally, Immuneering has six other oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target either the MAPK or mTOR pathway, and two neuroscience programs in the discovery stage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s progress toward drugs targeting cancers driven by alterations that activate the RAS/MAPK pathway and the increased market exposure from being included in the Russell 2000® Index. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as in Immuneering’s subsequent filings it makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:
Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.
Immuneering Corporation
617-500-8080
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Anne Marie Fields
Managing Director
Rx Communications
[email protected]

