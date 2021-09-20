Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Announces Liquidation Details

The Nuveen+Corporate+Income+November+2021+Target+Term+Fund (NYSE: JHB) today announced new details concerning its liquidation. Consistent with its investment objectives and organizational documents, the fund plans to terminate its existence and liquidate on or about 1 November 2021.

As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through 26 October 2021 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on 27 October 2021. The fund will not declare its regular monthly distribution in October 2021 and expects that all accumulated earnings will be included in the final liquidating distribution. The fund anticipates making its final liquidating distribution on or about 1 November 2021.

As previously announced, the fund entered its wind up period in anticipation of its termination date. Leading up to the final distribution date, as the fund’s portfolio securities continue to mature and are sold, the fund may further deviate from its investment objectives and policies, and its portfolio will continue to transition into high quality, short-term securities or cash and cash equivalents.

Also as previously announced, due to recent market conditions, JHB does not anticipate returning the Original NAV at its termination. The investment objective relating to Original NAV is not a guarantee and is dependent on a number of factors including the extent of market recovery and the cumulative level of income retained in relation to cumulative portfolio gains net of losses.

Shareholders may recognize a gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation. Nuveen does not provide tax advice; investors should consult a professional tax advisor regarding their specific tax situation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made or referenced in this release may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

market developments, including the timing of distributions and other events identified in this press release;

legal and regulatory developments; and

other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

