Zevia to Participate in the UBS Consumer Disruption Day Virtual Event Friday, September 24, 2021

Zevia PBC (“Zevia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Spence, and President, Amy Taylor, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at UBS’ Consumer Disruption Day conference on September 24th at approximately 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time (the “webcast”).

The webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.zevia.com%2F during the event. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.zevia.com%2F for approximately thirty (30) days.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a public benefit corporation designated as a “Certified B Corporation,” is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

(ZEVIA-F)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005707/en/