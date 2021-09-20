Polaris and Troy Lee Designs® Join Forces to Deliver Show-Stopping Limited-Edition GENERAL

Polaris+Off+Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, unveiled its 2022 Polaris GENERAL Troy Lee Designs® Edition—an exclusive offering within its 2022 Polaris GENERAL model-year lineup.

The collaboration is a fusion of Troy Lee’s undeniable creativity and signature race-inspired aesthetic with the proven performance, unmatched comfort, and unrivaled versatility of the Polaris GENERAL platform. Whether you are a seasoned off-roader, an avid mountain biker, or a motorsports fan looking for the ultimate adventure, this limited-edition GENERAL XP gives you the capability to tackle any terrain, the storage options to haul more gear, and the style you’ll be proud of. In spirit of the exclusive nature of Troy’s artistic work, only 700 will be available worldwide, each numbered with a unique metal badge in the interior.

“Troy Lee is a boundary-breaker, carrying his iconic speed-inspired creativity across multiple disciplines and sports, and we’re extremely proud of the partnership we’ve maintained over the years,” said Chris Judson, Vice President of RANGER, GENERAL and ATV, Polaris. “The GENERAL XP Troy Lee Designs® Edition is perfect for those who want their equipment to not only perform, but visibly reflect their passion on a different level, whether they’re shuttling mountain bike runs, building trails or exploring new territory.”

Polaris Off Road has led the charge for off-road vehicle innovation for nearly four decades. Over this same period, Troy Lee Designs® has carved a legacy based on its unmatched creative horsepower and its passion for riding and performance. This collaboration is the latest in a long-standing relationship between the two brands, including Polaris’ sponsorship of the Troy Lee Designs®/Red Bull®/GasGas® Factory Race Team and an extensive line of co-branded helmets, jackets and other soft goods. In 2021, Troy Lee also designed the 2021 Dakar livery for the RZR Factory Racing Team.

“I’m really stoked to be involved in this project, as the Polaris GENERAL speaks to my passion for innovation and performance,” said Troy Lee. “I love working on limited-edition projects, and Polaris has been a great creative partner. I can’t wait to see how the public reacts to the design of this machine.”

Available in two- and four-seat models, the Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 Troy Lee Designs® Edition now adds more style, capability and tech for riders looking to take their off-road adventure to the next level in style. New features include:

Troy Lee Designs ® Signature Graphics & Styling – Exclusive Troy Lee Designs® graphics perfectly pairs trending non-metallic colors against turbo silver race strips and stealth black paint, with the artistic touch Troy is known for, including retro numbering, speed flairs, a painted bumper, and custom-embroidered seats. Every unit will be uniquely identified with a brushed aluminum interior badge displaying the unit number, one to 700.

® – Exclusive Troy Lee Designs® graphics perfectly pairs trending non-metallic colors against turbo silver race strips and stealth black paint, with the artistic touch Troy is known for, including retro numbering, speed flairs, a painted bumper, and custom-embroidered seats. Every unit will be uniquely identified with a brushed aluminum interior badge displaying the unit number, one to 700. RIDE COMMAND – Industry-exclusive RIDE COMMAND keeps riders connected and on-course. A 7-inch infotainment system featuring GPS navigation and waypoints lets riders save specific destinations and follow a guided route so they can find their way, even outside of cell range. Vehicles equipped with RIDE COMMAND can also send group texts to one another without requiring cell service.

– Industry-exclusive RIDE COMMAND keeps riders connected and on-course. A 7-inch infotainment system featuring GPS navigation and waypoints lets riders save specific destinations and follow a guided route so they can find their way, even outside of cell range. Vehicles equipped with RIDE COMMAND can also send group texts to one another without requiring cell service. Rhino-Rack ® Lock & Ride Rear Bed Rack – Equipped straight from the factory, the Lock & Ride Rear Bed Rack was designed collaboratively with a global industry leader in premium storage solutions, Rhino-Rack®. The rack quickly attaches to the bed of GENERAL to haul more riding gear, trail-building tools, and more with plenty of room for a trail-side cooler, all while freeing up space in the cab.

® – Equipped straight from the factory, the Lock & Ride Rear Bed Rack was designed collaboratively with a global industry leader in premium storage solutions, Rhino-Rack®. The rack quickly attaches to the bed of GENERAL to haul more riding gear, trail-building tools, and more with plenty of room for a trail-side cooler, all while freeing up space in the cab. Rockford Fosgate ® Audio – A Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 audio system delivers powerful sound with pristine clarity through a 400W Amp and four integrated Co-Axial 6.5” Speakers, so riders can rock out to their favorite playlist wherever the ride takes them.

® – A Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 audio system delivers powerful sound with pristine clarity through a 400W Amp and four integrated Co-Axial 6.5” Speakers, so riders can rock out to their favorite playlist wherever the ride takes them. Pro Armor Light Bar – An exclusive 11-inch Pro Armor high-output light bar integrated into the front bumper increases visibility in low-light conditions to extend the day of riding.

– An exclusive 11-inch Pro Armor high-output light bar integrated into the front bumper increases visibility in low-light conditions to extend the day of riding. Race-Inspired Steering Wheel – Transferring from handlebars to steering wheel will feel fitting with an exclusive aluminum and wrapped steering wheel.

The Polaris GENERAL Troy Lee Designs® Limited Edition is available for pre-ordering through Polaris dealerships and will begin arriving in dealerships in Fall of 2021.

2022 GENERAL XP 1000 Troy Lee Designs® Edition - Starting at $27,299 U.S. MSRP

2022 GENERAL XP 4 1000 Troy Lee Designs® Edition - Starting at $29,499 U.S. MSRP

To learn more about the new GENERAL Troy Lee Designs® Limited Edition and 2022 GENERAL lineup, visit Polaris.com%2FGENERAL

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

