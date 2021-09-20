Equity Residential to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company’s President and CEO, Mark J. Parrell, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. CT. The event will be web cast live. A link to the web cast will be available in the Presentations section of Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,322 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at+www.equityapartments.com.

