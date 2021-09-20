GoodRx to Host Educational Webinar

GoodRx+Holdings%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today announced it will host GoodRx 101, a virtual educational webinar for analysts and investors, on Thursday, September 30, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time). At that time, GoodRx management will present an overview of the business.

No new financial information will be discussed during the educational webinar.

GoodRx 101 Educational Webinar

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.goodrx.com (live and replay) Dial-in number: (833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $30 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

