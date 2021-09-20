Standex To Participate In Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

PR Newswire

SALEM, N.H., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation ( NYSE:SXI, Financial) announced today that David Dunbar, Chairman, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will be presenting at the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference at 1:45 PM (ET) on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Interested parties may access the Company's live webcast and presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

