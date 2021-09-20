Hennessy Japan Fund Commentary: Long-Term Focus on Globally Oriented Japanese Companies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hennessy Japan Fund Commentary: Long-Term Focus on Globally Oriented Japanese Companies

By portfolio manager Masakazu Takeda, CFA, CMA

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Sep 20, 2021

Summary

  • Portfolio Manager Masa Takeda discusses the Japanese government’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a weakening Yen, valuations, and new holding, Hitachi.
Article's Main Image

Would you please discuss the Japanese government’s response to the ongoing pandemic?

Like many other nations, Japan is grappling with the Delta variant and is focused on vaccinations, which are currently at about 50% of the Japanese population. The Japanese government has remained adamant against imposing hard lockdowns. In the face of the ongoing pandemic, the government in Japan has been accommodative, growth-oriented, and business-friendly. Prime Minister Suga recently announced that he would step aside as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and not seek reelection. While the LDP may be favored to retain power with the new leader, even if the opposition party were to gain control in the next general election, we believe the country will remain on track. Growth is Japan’s top priority, and all parties appear to agree on that.

We are enthusiastic that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continues to maintain its ultra-low interest rate policy, a positive for equity investments. While the BOJ scaled back its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) earlier this year, up to 12 trillion yen ($120 billion) remains available to purchase ETFs from the market annually. Overall, through the use of the zero-rate policy, yield curve control, asset purchasing, and forward guidance, the BOJ demonstrates its commitment to a business-friendly monetary policy in face of the pandemic challenges.

Importantly, we believe the Fund holds an exceptional portfolio of well run, high-quality companies that possess the characteristics that will allow them to successfully implement their business plans regardless of the macroeconomic environment.

Would you please discuss your thoughts on the weakening Yen?

A weaker Japanese Yen compared to the U.S. dollar can be advantageous for globally oriented Japanese exporters and serve as a tailwind for overseas buyers. Currency fluctuations significantly affected Japanese companies for many years, but many businesses have made tremendous efforts since the Financial Crisis of 2008 to become less sensitive to currency headwinds.

Many holdings in the

Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) are global exporters with foreign currency exposure. We expect our holdings to benefit from this weaker currency environment going forward. While a weaker Yen is a net positive, our focus remains on Japanese companies with high margins that will not be heavily influenced by external macro factors including currency fluctuations.

How is the Fund’s portfolio currently positioned?

The Fund’s concentrated portfolio of 28 high-quality companies continues to demonstrate consistent growth despite long- and short-term macroeconomic headwinds. The portfolio is invested in companies that demonstrate Japan’s manufacturing excellence and high-quality craftsmanship. Over the past few years, the portfolio has increasingly included innovative, asset-light technology companies that have scalable, intellectual property-based business lines.

We believe the Fund’s holdings have the advantage of robust economic moats and large addressable markets for their respective businesses. For this reason, we remain optimistic that our companies will continue to experience strong growth irrespective of the challenging macroeconomic environment.

We believe it is critical to be highly selective when purchasing Japanese securities. The Fund has an active share is 81% vs. the Russell/Nomura Total MarketTM Index, which reflects our philosophy of remaining highly concentrated and meaningfully different than the market.

How do valuations and return on equity (ROE) rates look in Japan?

On a valuation basis, Japan looks attractive especially compared to the U.S. As of June 30, 2021, the Tokyo Stock Price Index traded at 15x price-to-earnings and just 1.3x price-to-book (P/B), significantly lower than the S&P 500® Index at 4.6x. This lower P/B can be attributed to a lower ROE in Japan, which overall is approximately 7% as a result of the U.S./China trade tensions in 2019 and the pandemic. Yet, many businesses continue to work to break through the 10% watermark previously reached in 2017. Of note, the

Hennessy Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) portfolio ROE was 16.0x as of June 30, 2021.

1440059654074798080.png

We believe the significant improvement in ROEs will be driven by macroeconomic tailwinds, an accommodative monetary policy, a benign currency environment, and, most importantly, Japan’s own effort on improving corporate governance and rising awareness of capital efficiency.

Would you please discuss a new holding?

In June, we initiated a position in Hitachi (

TSE:6501, Financial). With $60 billion in market value, it is one of Japan’s oldest electric equipment and heavy industrial machinery manufacturers. Its scope of business ranges from manufacturing of industrial machinery, home appliances, electronics, medical equipment, and more recently, the development of enterprise information technology (IT) systems, to the construction of social infrastructure such as rail systems, power plants, and building management systems.

Epitomizing Japan’s “lost decades,” Hitachi was a poorly run enterprise in the years leading up to 2008. In fact, during the global financial crisis, the company incurred the largest loss ever recorded by a Japanese manufacturer at the time.

Following the crisis, through numerous restructurings, management significantly improved Hitachi’s base-line profitability. This turnaround phase is largely complete with the quality of the company moving from “unattractive” to “average” in our assessment.

Now, we see the company poised to advance from “average” to “excellent.” We have been observing management making a transition from a manufacturing-driven hardware sales model to a scalable solution-based model built around their proprietary industrial IoT (Internet of Things) platform called Lumada. Following our research, we have confidence the company has developed a strategy to consistently grow its profit going forward.

The stock is trading significantly below average price to earnings (P/E) with ROE in the mid-teens and a reasonably healthy balance sheet. As the business line shift progresses, we expect its ROE to improve further accompanied by above average earnings growth, increases in free cash flow, and strengthening of its balance sheet.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment