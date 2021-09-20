4 Real Estate Stocks With Good Business Quality

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Real Estate Stocks With Good Business Quality

Stocks to consider as major Chinese real estate company warns of possible default

Author's Avatar
James Li
Sep 20, 2021

Summary

  • China Evergrande Group warned it may soon default on its debt.
  • Markets in U.S. and Hong Kong tumble to start the week ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
  • Investors can find opportunities in high-quality real estate stocks in the U.S.
Article's Main Image

In light of major real estate company China Evergrande Group (

HKSE:03333, Financial) warning of possible defaults on its debt, four U.S. real estate stocks with strong business quality metrics include CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE, Financial), PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB, Financial), PotlachDeltic Corp. (PCH, Financial) and Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

U.S. and Hong Kong stock markets start new week with a bust as China Evergrande warns of default

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,970.47, down 614.41 points or approximately 1.78% from last Friday’s close of 34,584.88.

1440019538933452800.png

The broad U.S. market indexes tumbled as investors monitored news regarding China Evergrande, a Shenzhen, Guangdong-based real estate giant that also operates in the insurance, banking, tourism and health care sectors. Shares tumbled more than 10% on the back of the company announcing last week that property sales may continue to decline during the rest in September, further weakening its cash position. The company also reiterated that it can default on its debt.

1440024491416621056.png

GuruFocus ranks China Evergrande’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 0.58 and debt ratios that underperform more than 70% of global competitors.

1440029551257194496.png

The Hang Seng Index closed at 24,099.14, down 821.62 points or 3.3% from the previous close of 24,920.76. Markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea were closed due to the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays.

1440033437082718208.png

Investors can find opportunties in US real estate stocks with good business quality

As people continue monitoring the situation regarding China Evergrande, investors can find opportunties in U.S. real estate stocks with good business quality. According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four U.S. real estate stocks have high financial strength and 10 years of profitability over the past decade.

CBRE Group

CBRE Group (

CBRE, Financial) provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants and investors worldwide. GuruFocus ranks the Los Angeles-based company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and a return on equity that outperforms more than 83% of global competitors.

1440038716054704128.png

Gurus with large holdings in CBRE include

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)’s Generation Investment Management.

1440039162089574400.png

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks (

PSB, Financial) owns and operates multitenant commercial warehouse, office and industrial properties in the U.S. GuruFocus ranks the Glendale, California-based real estate investment trust’s financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 29 and interest coverage and equity-to-asset ratios that are outperforming more than 93% of global competitors.

1440049687221506048.png

PotlachDeltic

PotlachDeltic (

PCH, Financial) owns and operates forestland in several U.S. states. GuruFocus ranks the Spokane, Washington-based REIT’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a strong Altman Z-score of 3.5 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

1440056186580766720.png

Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap (

MMI, Financial) engages in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. GuruFocus ranks the Calabasas, California-based company’s financial strength 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 6.9 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 84% of global competitors.

1440060696145432576.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar