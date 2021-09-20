PhiloSmith Capital Corp Buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Selective Insurance Group Inc, Safety Insurance Group Inc, Sells American National Group Inc, ProAssurance Corp, The RMR Group Inc

New Purchases: SLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RenaissanceRe Holdings, Selective Insurance Group Inc, Safety Insurance Group Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc, sells American National Group Inc, ProAssurance Corp, The RMR Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PhiloSmith Capital Corp. As of 2021Q2, PhiloSmith Capital Corp owns 28 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Primerica Inc (PRI) - 119,700 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 374,000 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 325,450 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 122,725 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 110,870 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.33%

PhiloSmith Capital Corp initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.05 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PhiloSmith Capital Corp added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 110,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PhiloSmith Capital Corp added to a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.54 and $81.15, with an estimated average price of $76.31. The stock is now traded at around $75.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PhiloSmith Capital Corp added to a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $83.46. The stock is now traded at around $77.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PhiloSmith Capital Corp sold out a holding in American National Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.87 and $154.78, with an estimated average price of $133.33.

PhiloSmith Capital Corp sold out a holding in ProAssurance Corp. The sale prices were between $22.66 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

PhiloSmith Capital Corp reduced to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 99.89%. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. PhiloSmith Capital Corp still held 4 shares as of 2021-06-30.