BlackSky Hires Business Development Leader as Chief Revenue Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BlackSky Hires Business Development Leader as Chief Revenue Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

BlackSky+Technology+Inc.+%28%26ldquo%3BBlackSky%26rdquo%3B%29, a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that J.R. Riordan will be its Chief Revenue Officer effective September 20, 2021. Mr. Riordan is a former military strategist and policy expert with deep experience in the space and geospatial intelligence markets. He will be based in BlackSky’s headquarters in Herndon, VA. and will be responsible for overseeing revenue operations, strategic partnerships and sales activities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005930/en/

BlackSky_JR-Riordan_01.jpg

BlackSky Chief Revenue Officer J.R. Riordan (Photo: Business Wire)

“With a professional background in both defense and geospatial intelligence, J.R. will be an outstanding addition to BlackSky’s expanded executive leadership team,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “As our chief revenue officer, J.R. will play a pivotal role in building and sustaining our customer pipeline and strengthening our business development operations so that we can deliver first-to-know insights to more customers around the globe.”

Before joining BlackSky, Mr. Riordan was a senior vice president at Parsons Corporation for the company’s space and geospatial intelligence business. Prior to that, he was a professional staff member on the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services where he led the congressional establishment of the United States Space Force and provided oversight expertise for nuclear and strategic forces, arms control and non-proliferation programs. Previously, Mr. Riordan has supported the warfighter in multiple military, civil and commercial leadership roles both in the Department of Defense and the geospatial industry.

“I’m looking forward to expanding BlackSky’s pipeline of global customers and bolstering its business development efforts,” said J.R. Riordan, Chief Revenue Officer at BlackSky. “There’s a clear demand for actionable insights and geospatial intelligence that can drive informed decision-making and I’m excited to be part of a dynamic company within a burgeoning industry.”

About BlackSky Technology Inc.

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005930r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005930/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment