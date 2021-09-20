Root, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes to Accelerate Growth of Corporate Initiatives

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Root, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes to Accelerate Growth of Corporate Initiatives

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Daniel Rosenthal will take on the role of Chief Revenue and Operating Officer in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced that Daniel Rosenthal has been appointed the company’s first Chief Revenue and Operating Officer.

As the company’s Chief Revenue and Operating Officer, Rosenthal will have responsibility for functions aimed at driving revenue and streamlining operations within the business. In this new role, Dan will oversee performance marketing and growth, corporate strategy, business development, and insurance, including underwriting and pricing initiatives.

“As we continue to connect with customers through a variety of new and existing channels, Dan will be instrumental in driving Root’s growth and success,” says Root CEO Alex Timm. “Dan’s rich experience as an operator with a proven track record of unlocking revenue both at Root and in prior experience will be invaluable going forward. This new role will strengthen our focus on meeting customers where they are with exactly what they need as Root expands.”

In his role as CFO, Rosenthal has guided Root through several funding rounds, including the company’s IPO in October 2020. Since August 2019, he has overseen the finance, legal, risk and government affairs teams. He will remain in this role as the company initiates the search for a new CFO.

Rosenthal joined the Root Board of Directors in 2017. Prior to Root, Rosenthal held leadership positions at innovative firms in the aviation industry. In 2009, he co-founded Milestone Aviation Group, which GE Capital acquired for $1.8 billion in 2015. Subsequently, Rosenthal served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milestone as well as EVP of Financing and Products for GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS). Prior to Milestone, Rosenthal spent four years at NetJets, where he held various leadership roles, and worked as an attorney at Williams & Connolly LLP.

About Root Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contact
Tom Kuhn
Director of External Communications
[email protected]


ROOT-INC-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment