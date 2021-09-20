SP Plus Corporation Announces Participation in the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (Nasdaq:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its participation in the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference. Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kris Roy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 3:00 p.m. CDT (4:00 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday, September 22. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay will be available for three months following the conference. Management will also host investor meetings at this conference.



About SP+

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for its clients. SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information visit www.spplus.com.

Contacts:

Connie Jin

SVP, Corporate Development

(312) 274-2105

[email protected]



