Essex Property Trust to Present Virtually at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:ESS, Financial) announced today that its President and CEO, Michael J. Schall, will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, the Company has published an updated September+2021+Investor+Presentation which can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available and can be accessed via the webcast link found on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for fourteen days following the event.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 3 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

