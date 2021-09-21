Logo
MERGER ALERT – GKSY, ITMR, and GPCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

LEVI-NEWLOGO092021.jpg

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Agreement Announcement: September 15, 2021
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky stockholders will receive 0.03 shares of common stock of Goldman Sachs for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock. Based on the closing share price of Goldman Sachs common stock as of September 14, 2021, this represents a per share price for GreenSky Class A common stock of $12.11 and an implied transaction value of approximately $2.24 billion.

For details on the GKSY investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/greensky-inc-information-request-form

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Merger Announcement: September 13, 2021
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, ZOLL Medical will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Itamar for $31 per American Depository Share (ADS), or $1.03 (equivalent to approximately NIS 3.31) per ordinary share, in cash.

For details on the ITMR investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/itamar-medical-ltd-information-request-form

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Agreement Announcement: September 10, 2021
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, a newly created merger subsidiary of Golden Path will be merged with and into MC with MC being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Path. Upon closing of the transaction, Golden Path will change its name to MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

For details on the GPCO investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/echo-global-logistics-inc-information-request-form

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the U.S. and internationally. Founded by Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky over 20 years ago, Levi & Korsinsky has achieved remarkable results, fighting for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations and winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
[email protected]
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664861/MERGER-ALERT-GKSY-ITMR-and-GPCO-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies

