Medical Properties Trust and HCA Healthcare Agree to 15-Year Master Lease for Hospitals Representing $1.2 Billion of MPT Assets

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to lease substantially all of its Utah hospitals to HCA Healthcare (“HCA Healthcare”) (NYSE: HCA), following an agreement by HCA Healthcare to purchase the operations of five Utah facilities from Steward Health Care System (“Steward”), for which the financial terms of the sale will remain confidential. MPT’s purchase price of $1.2 billion for the Utah hospitals represents approximately 5.0% of the Company’s total pro forma gross assets, which will place HCA Healthcare among the five largest tenants in the MPT portfolio. Following completion of this agreement with HCA Healthcare and closing of other recently announced transactions, the percentage of MPT’s portfolio represented by Steward assets is expected to decrease to approximately 17%.

Since the acquisition of the Utah hospitals in 2017, MPT has recorded more than $300 million in real estate rent and interest from these properties. Upon completion of the transaction between HCA Healthcare and Steward, MPT and HCA Healthcare will enter into a new 15-year master lease for the five Utah hospitals, with no change to the cash rent payable to MPT under the existing Steward master lease. The lease agreement will include five extension options of five years each, and rental payments will increase annually at CPI, subject to a 2.0% floor and 5.0% ceiling. HCA Healthcare will have certain options to purchase the facilities starting in 2028, while MPT will have certain options to sell the facilities to HCA Healthcare. The purchase price under either option scenario will not be less than fair value.

“We are excited to welcome HCA Healthcare to our family of world-class hospital operators,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “HCA is a well-known industry leader with a proven track record of improving patient care by leveraging its learning health system model capabilities. Through this new master lease agreement, we are pleased to continue to play an important role in supporting best-in-class care to communities in Utah, while continuing to expand and diversify our portfolio of operator relationships.”

Aldag continued, “These transactions are confirmation of MPT’s underwriting expertise, which identifies facilities that are essential to communities, and support of healthcare operators in their efforts to improve healthcare delivery. Our $1.2 billion investment in the Utah facilities was based in part on our confidence in Steward’s track record and ability to create sustainable cash flow to cover rental payments by at least 200%. In the four years since the initial transactions, Steward reported consistently increased revenue and EBITDAR and maintained attractive coverage levels. The resulting new 15-year lease with HCA Healthcare strongly validates our initial underwriting and $1.2 billion purchase price for these properties.”

Closing of the sale by Steward to HCA Healthcare and completion of the HCA Healthcare master lease are expected in the first half of 2022, subject to the receipt of certain regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. There is no assurance that such approvals will be obtained or that other conditions will be satisfied.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with roughly 440 facilities and 46,000 licensed beds (on a pro forma basis) in nine countries and across four continents. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

