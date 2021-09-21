Logo
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

In the fourth and last unlimited hydroplane race of the season, the Miss HomeStreet boat – driven by championship driver, Jimmy Shane – has placed second at the Bill Muncey Cup Championship as part of this year’s San Diego Bayfair event.

In the fastest and final race of the season, Shane and the Miss HomeStreet thrilled spectators with top speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour on the 2.5-mile, saltwater course. Shane started out strong with the fastest qualifier running at 163 miles an hour and continued to win all three of the preliminary heats. In the final, Shane crossed the line first, but was penalized with an additional lap due to a false start. Despite the loss, the Miss Madison racing team has taken the 2021 National High Points Championship and retains the U-1 series ranking. The team also won the 2021 Gold Cup in Madison, Indiana over the July 4th weekend at the Madison Regatta Gold Cup.

"Congratulations to J. Michael Kelly on winning the National High Points Driver Championship this season and to the Strong U-8 racing team for their win this weekend," said Miss HomeStreet driver, Jimmy Shane. "I want to thank my crew for all their hard work this season and I am honored to race for them. I’d also like to say thanks to our sponsor, HomeStreet Bank, for supporting the sport we all love. And, finally, I’d like to thank the fans. Without you, we wouldn’t be out here. We’re already looking forward to the 2022 season."

"We’re proud to join the San Diego community in cheering on the hydroplanes and race teams at this beautiful venue," said HomeStreet Bank CEO and President Mark K. Mason. “The competition between the teams put on a great show for all the spectators this weekend and during the rest of the shortened season this year.”

You can follow Miss HomeStreet's racing schedule and wins on HomeStreet Bank's Facebook and Twitter, and via the H-1 Unlimited racing team's website.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including: commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, and insurance services. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. Information about our business can be found on our corporate website, located at www.homestreet.com and on our investor relations website, located at ir.homestreet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005978/en/

