Shah Capital Management Buys Valaris, Sells Antero Resources Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources

For the details of SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shah+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 5,500,000 shares, 37.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.06%
- China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) - 3,515,505 shares, 25.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) - 10,021,810 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
- Antero Midstream Corp (AM) - 1,967,063 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26%
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 525,055 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Shah Capital Management initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 525,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Shah Capital Management reduced to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 31.06%. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.66%. Shah Capital Management still held 5,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)
Shah Capital Management reduced to a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd by 39.16%. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Shah Capital Management still held 343,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:
1. SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment