QVT Financial LP Buys 51job Inc, Allot, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: ALLT, NE, ILMN, TIL,
- Added Positions: JOBS, VIAC, LILAK, IOVA, TME,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, MMYT, GRIN,
These are the top 5 holdings of QVT Financial LP
- MP Materials Corp (MP) - 21,224,005 shares, 68.55% of the total portfolio.
- Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 80,300 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 165,735 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 356,738 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 678,564 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.11%
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Allot Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $18.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 554,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $438.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 98,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 51job Inc (JOBS)
QVT Financial LP added to a holding in 51job Inc by 526.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 181,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
QVT Financial LP added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 124.90%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 264,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 739,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 262,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
QVT Financial LP reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 86.73%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.81%. QVT Financial LP still held 16,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
