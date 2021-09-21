QVT Financial LP Buys 51job Inc, Allot, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: ALLT, NE, ILMN, TIL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 51job Inc, Allot, ViacomCBS Inc, Noble Corp, Illumina Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QVT Financial LP. As of 2021Q2, QVT Financial LP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MP Materials Corp (MP) - 21,224,005 shares, 68.55% of the total portfolio. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 80,300 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 165,735 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 356,738 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 678,564 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.11%

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Allot Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $18.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 554,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $438.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 98,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in 51job Inc by 526.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 181,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 124.90%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 264,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 739,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 262,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

QVT Financial LP reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 86.73%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.81%. QVT Financial LP still held 16,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.