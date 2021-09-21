Today Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, launches in France. Following a successful Early+Access+Programme, now small businesses and large enterprises across France can access Square’s innovative ecosystem with the tools they need to start, run, grow, and adapt their businesses.

Square Launches Integrated, Omnichannel Solutions For Businesses in France (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’ve been using Square’s products both on-site and online over the past few months and it has revolutionised how I run my business,” said Anne-Laure Fonrose, Founder of Tatie+Nanna. “Having an integrated, omnichannel payment solution means our customers can pay in any way that suits them. It’s all been easy to set-up and run, the product looks great on site, and the connectivity is super-fast which helps avoid long queues. I’m proud to be using Square as we continue to grow our business.”

French businesses will now have access to a full stack of integrated business tools. Square’s suite of products are designed to seamlessly work with each other to save businesses time and money, reduce inefficiencies from managing multiple systems, and help sellers grow their businesses in the future. Additionally, Square offers fair, transparent, and merchant-friendly pricing for business software and payment processing without requiring any long-term contract or extra fees. Square takes care of fraud prevention, dispute management, security, and compliance at no additional cost. Square’s POS certification also enables merchants to comply with the “Loi anti-fraude TVA, 20181”. Businesses can access their funds as soon as the next working day and only pay a transaction fee when they accept a card or mobile payment.

“International growth has been a key priority this year, and we’re proud to officially launch in France as our third European market,” said Alyssa Henry, Executive Vice President at Square. “Sellers around the country will now be able to use our omnichannel ecosystem of products and services, allowing business owners to focus on running their business.”

“We are thrilled to expand Square’s solutions into France, helping merchants to run their entire business end-to-end with integrated software, hardware, and data analytics, while making it easier for them to take card payments,” said Jason Lalor, European Executive Director at Square. “French businesses can trust Square to be a fair, transparent, and innovative partner they can rely on to help them run their business and get back-on-track after times of uncertainty.”

French businesses can now sell online, in-person, or both with Square’s integrated suite of products, including:

Point of sale and payments software and hardware to suit any business: Square launches with two point of sale software products and three versatile payment terminals in France offering both mobile and brick & mortar businesses fully integrated POS software, reliable and secure payments acceptance, and one transparent processing rate of 1.65% for all card-present transactions. With no long-term contracts or monthly fees, the systems are designed for you and your employees to get started quickly. Square Point of Sale is the trusted solution used by business owners around the world to process payments, sell anywhere, and manage their customer base. With fast checkout flows, built-in customer management, and intuitive sales reporting, Square Point of Sale makes it easy to run a business customers love. Square for Restaurants helps businesses by offering an integrated set of industry-specific tools and POS for food and beverage merchants that would ordinarily require multiple vendors, all under one umbrella. Square Terminal, Square Stand, and Square Reader are versatile, easy-to-set-up devices. For a limited time, Square Terminal will be priced at 99 € (usually 165 €), Square Stand will be 79 € (usually 139 €), and Square Reader will be completely free (usually 19 €) – all available on Square+Shop. This pricing is limited to one device per merchant.

Square Online: Square's fully integrated e-commerce platform that automatically syncs inventory and orders with any Square point of sale makes it seamless for any business to expand through omnichannel selling. Square Online supports sellers across a variety of verticals: from easily enabling click-and-collect for local business, to a QR code dining platform allowing diners to order and pay from their mobile device, to a full ecommerce website with social media integrations for retail. Square Online offers a feature-rich free plan as well as a variety of paid subscription plans and payment processing is competitively priced at 1.4% + 25c per transaction for EU cards.

Robust business tools to power operations: Square manages the behind-the-scenes details, giving time back to merchants to focus on running their business. Tools include: Online Checkout, to quickly sell online via embeddable buy buttons and payment links Virtual Terminal, to use your computer to take payments remotely Team Management, to streamline timecards and staffing Kitchen Display System, to expedite your kitchen operations – including delivery orders eGift Cards, to provide an additional way to reach customers Square Invoices will launch later this year to help businesses send professional, digital estimates and invoices and get paid faster Partner platform to unlock even more functionality:Square integrates with business tools like Prestashop, Wix, Bookeo and Deliverect to enable businesses to use Square seamlessly with third-party software that caters to their specific needs. Suite of API's enabling developers to create solutions for sellers:Our APIs and SDKs enable developers to build custom applications that can seamlessly integrate with the rest of our ecosystem of products.

Square manages the behind-the-scenes details, giving time back to merchants to focus on running their business. Tools include:

Businesses interested in learning more about getting started with Square can visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsquareup.com%2Ffr

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

www.squareup.com

1On 24 October 2018, the French Anti-Fraud Act1 (loi relative à la lutte contre la fraude, the Act) was published in the Official Journal (OJ). The Act was designed to strengthen the measures to fight against taxpayers’ failure to comply with their tax and social duties.

