Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp. (TSX-V: TIG | OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian May, P.Geo. as President, effective October 1st, 2021. Mr. May held the title of Chief Geoscientist with Triumph Gold since November 2020 and was an integral part of the exploration team that prepared and executed the 2021 exploration program at Freegold Mountain.

“Brian has been instrumental working with our technical team for the past 11 months at bringing the Freegold Mountain Project to a stage where we can develop the resources on the property quickly,” said Chairman John Anderson. “Brian has an in-depth knowledge of the Western Cordillera having worked in the Yukon, British Columbia, California, Arizona, and Nevada. He has built incredible value for the projects he was involved with which will help Triumph immediately.”

Most recently, Brian was a Senior Geologist with Elko Mining Group, where he was a key member of the Geology team helping advance and optimize several high-profile gold projects in Nevada including Goldfield, Ruby Hill, Spring Valley, and Pinson, and Mineral Park in Arizona. He has also previously held roles with New Gold Inc. as an Ore Control Geologist and Exploration Geologist, where he helped increase resources and reserves through drilling and modeling at the Mesquite Gold Mine in California and the New Afton Copper-Gold Mine and Blackwater Gold Project in BC. He brings a highly regarded professional reputation, solid leadership skills, team building capabilities, excellent geological intuition, and a strong technical background.

Brian is a registered Professional Geoscientist with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC) and is also a Director with North Valley Resources Ltd.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a Canadian based, growth-oriented exploration and development company with a district scale land package in mining friendly Yukon. The Company’s 100% owned, road accessible, flagship Freegold Mountain Project is in the Dawson Range Cu-Au Belt and is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits (Nucleus, Revenue, and Tinta Hill). The Project is 200 square kilometres and covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a structure directly related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization. Led by an experienced management and technical team, Triumph Gold is focused on actively advancing the Freegold Mountain Project using multidiscipline exploration and evaluation techniques.

The Company also owns 100% of the Big Creek and Tad/Toro copper-gold properties, situated along strike of the Freegold Mountain Project, within the Dawson Range and 100% of the Andalusite Peak Property situated within the Stikine Range in BC. For more information, please visit triumphgoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed “John Anderson"

John Anderson, Executive Chairman

For further information about Triumph Gold please contact:

John Anderson, Executive ChairmanNancy Massicotte
Triumph Gold Corp.IR Pro Communications Inc.
(604) 218-7400(604) 507-3377
[email protected][email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

